Charles Cowles Death -Obituary – Dead : Charles Cowles was killed in an Auto accident comming back from Arkansas.

Charles Cowles was killed in an Auto accident comming back from Arkansas.

Charles Cowles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Frank Columbo 13 hrs · Very sad news for some. Charles Cowles was killed in an Auto accident comming back from Arkansas. Please keep his family in your prayers. I worked with Charles many years at Baytown EMS and he was also a Member of Beaumont FD / EMS years back. We were all proud when he became a Dr years back. He had a wonderful family ans was liked be so many. You will be missed my friend.

Nancy Janosky Schnell wrote

What a great life of service. Gratitude and prayers abound for his family and his friends. We lost a good man.

Paul Packard wrote

Oh goodness, that’s horrible. I met Charles when he was a paramedic instructor at SJCC. He helped me become a paramedic. Also knew him from encounters transporting patients to Herman’s ED. Anyway, I’m saddened to hear this and will say an extra prayer for his family and friends.

Deb Neumann Persons

So tragic! He was such a giving guy, always helping others and never forgot any of his old EMS friends as he progressed in his career. RIP

Robyn Davis wrote

He just commented on one of my post on Christmas Eve…worked along side of him many times at the college…he was one of the good ones

