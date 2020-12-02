Charles Elardo Death -Dead : Charles Elardo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Charles Elardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 2. 2020.
Amigone Funeral Home & Cremation Service Yesterday at 4:06 PM · ELARDO, CHARLES ARMAND November 29, 2020 at age 29, beloved son of Michele (nee Charbonneau) and Charles J. Elardo; dearest brother of Sarah A. Elardo; loving grandson of Charles D. and Marilyn (nee Walters) Elardo, Dorothy (nee Lochocki) (late Lionel) Henderson and the late Roger A. Charbonneau; a…
Source: (20+) Amigone Funeral Home & Cremation Service – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
Little Charles, Chuck, Charles Elardo;
The world can be unkind to the kindness, brightest souls that are a part of this…
Posted by Alison J Stiglmeier on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Tami Morton wrote
Aj I love u! So so sorry about Chuck! And you are spot on, your mom was right there to welcome him home!
Melissa Smith wrote
Alison J Stiglmeier I’m so sorry for the loss of your cousin, many prayers to you and your family and know that I am here if you need hugs.
Glenn Ellen Harris wrote
AJ we are sorry very sorry for your loss you will be in our thoughts and prayers
Kyle Schwindler wrote
Alison, I am so sorry and I’m sending lots of prayers, love, and thoughts your way.
