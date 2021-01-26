Charles Geyer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Charles E. Geyer has Died .

(JAN 26, 2021) AMERICAN REMEMBERS – It is with great sadness; we learn the news that Charles E. Geyer, a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Has Passed away , He was 96. pic.twitter.com/ZRDkSB8RUf — niloc1406195 Colin President Elect 😜😜😂😂 (@niloc14061952) January 26, 2021

