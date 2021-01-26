Charles Geyer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Charles E. Geyer has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Charles Geyer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Charles E. Geyer has Died .

Charles E. Geyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

niloc1406195 Colin President Elect @niloc14061952 (JAN 26, 2021) AMERICAN REMEMBERS – It is with great sadness; we learn the news that Charles E. Geyer, a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Has Passed away , He was 96.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.