Charles Gordon Death -Dead :Dreams producer Charles Gordon has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dreams producer Charles Gordon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
Die Hard and Field of Dreams producer Charles Gordon has passed away at the age of 73:https://t.co/BZSA27Kw7R pic.twitter.com/PQoXNt9Uzu
— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 1, 2020
Tributes
RIP to Charles Gordon, producer of some major films of the #80s & #90s, two of which we’ve covered on our #podcast:#NightOfTheCreepshttps://t.co/f9lARndYju#DieHard https://t.co/2g9B0LblDp
Thank you for bringing these films and many others to life!
— ReconCinemation Podcast (@ReconCinemation) November 1, 2020
Fausto Fernández @faustianovich wrote
Disregard my previous tweet about the death of Charles Grodin; it was Charles Gordon who passed away. Minor dyslexia kicking in.
— Filmwax Radio (@filmwaxradio) November 1, 2020
Adiós a Charles Gordon, productor de JUNGLA DE CRISTAL, LA JUNGLA 2: ALERTA ROJA, CAMPO DE SUEÑOS, WATERWORLD, ROCKETEER, EL TERROR LLAMA A SU PUERTA, ENCERRADO, LEVIATÁN: EL DEMONIO DEL ABISMO, FALSA SEDUCCIÓN, SUPERAGENTE K-9, HITMAN, HITMAN: AGENTE 47…
Descanse en paz.
Translated from Spanish
Farewell to Charles Gordon, producer of CRYSTAL JUNGLE, JUNGLE 2: RED ALERT, FIELD OF DREAMS, WATERWORLD, ROCKETEER, TERROR KNOWS AT YOUR DOOR, LOCKED UP, LEVIATAN: DEMON FROM THE ABYSS, FALSE SEDUCTION, SUPERAGENT K-9 , HITMAN, HITMAN: AGENT 47 …
Rest in peace.
