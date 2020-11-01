Charles Gordon Death -Dead :Dreams producer Charles Gordon has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 1, 2020
0 Comment

Charles Gordon Death -Dead :Dreams producer Charles Gordon has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dreams producer Charles Gordon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“ComicBook.com on Twitter: “Die Hard and Field of Dreams producer Charles Gordon has passed away at the age of 73”

Tributes 

Fausto Fernández @faustianovich wrote

Adiós a Charles Gordon, productor de JUNGLA DE CRISTAL, LA JUNGLA 2: ALERTA ROJA, CAMPO DE SUEÑOS, WATERWORLD, ROCKETEER, EL TERROR LLAMA A SU PUERTA, ENCERRADO, LEVIATÁN: EL DEMONIO DEL ABISMO, FALSA SEDUCCIÓN, SUPERAGENTE K-9, HITMAN, HITMAN: AGENTE 47…
Descanse en paz.

Translated from Spanish
Farewell to Charles Gordon, producer of CRYSTAL JUNGLE, JUNGLE 2: RED ALERT, FIELD OF DREAMS, WATERWORLD, ROCKETEER, TERROR KNOWS AT YOUR DOOR, LOCKED UP, LEVIATAN: DEMON FROM THE ABYSS, FALSE SEDUCTION, SUPERAGENT K-9 , HITMAN, HITMAN: AGENT 47 …
Rest in peace.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Charles Gordon Death -Dead :Dreams producer Charles Gordon has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.