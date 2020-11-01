Charles Gordon Death -Dead :Dreams producer Charles Gordon has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dreams producer Charles Gordon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“ComicBook.com on Twitter: “Die Hard and Field of Dreams producer Charles Gordon has passed away at the age of 73”

Die Hard and Field of Dreams producer Charles Gordon has passed away at the age of 73:https://t.co/BZSA27Kw7R pic.twitter.com/PQoXNt9Uzu — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 1, 2020

Tributes

RIP to Charles Gordon, producer of some major films of the #80s & #90s, two of which we’ve covered on our #podcast:#NightOfTheCreepshttps://t.co/f9lARndYju#DieHard https://t.co/2g9B0LblDp Thank you for bringing these films and many others to life! — ReconCinemation Podcast (@ReconCinemation) November 1, 2020

Fausto Fernández @faustianovich wrote Disregard my previous tweet about the death of Charles Grodin; it was Charles Gordon who passed away. Minor dyslexia kicking in. — Filmwax Radio (@filmwaxradio) November 1, 2020 Adiós a Charles Gordon, productor de JUNGLA DE CRISTAL, LA JUNGLA 2: ALERTA ROJA, CAMPO DE SUEÑOS, WATERWORLD, ROCKETEER, EL TERROR LLAMA A SU PUERTA, ENCERRADO, LEVIATÁN: EL DEMONIO DEL ABISMO, FALSA SEDUCCIÓN, SUPERAGENTE K-9, HITMAN, HITMAN: AGENTE 47…

Descanse en paz. Translated from Spanish

Farewell to Charles Gordon, producer of CRYSTAL JUNGLE, JUNGLE 2: RED ALERT, FIELD OF DREAMS, WATERWORLD, ROCKETEER, TERROR KNOWS AT YOUR DOOR, LOCKED UP, LEVIATAN: DEMON FROM THE ABYSS, FALSE SEDUCTION, SUPERAGENT K-9 , HITMAN, HITMAN: AGENT 47 …

Rest in peace.