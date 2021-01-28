Charles Hurley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sound Bend Police Officer Charles ‘Chuck’ Hurley has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Charles ‘Chuck’ Hurley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

South Bend Police Department 1d · “We are saddened by the news of the passing of Charles ‘Chuck’ Hurley. As you may know, Chief Hurley served the South Bend community in many roles for more than 20 years. We continue to keep the Hurley family and all our retiree families in our thoughts and prayers.” – Chief Scott Ruszkowski, South Bend Police

Tributes

Chris Jones

Prayers to the Hurley family and thanks for serving the community.

Lori Moser Fuson

Chuck always had a smile to share. He was kind and caring. May he RIP.

Dick Copeland

Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.

He was a good man and a wonderful public servant.

Serving our community in many positions.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR DEDICATION and SERVICE.

