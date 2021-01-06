Charles Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Judge Charles V. Johnson has Died .

Judge Charles V. Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Born in segregated Arkansas in 1928, Judge Charles V. Johnson helped break the color barrier in Seattle. He was remembered as a trailblazer who never boasted, a mild-mannered man with a good sense of humor. https://t.co/FpPhY9ISYW — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) January 6, 2021

