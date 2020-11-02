Charles Johnston Death -Dead :McMaster University history professor and author has Died
Charles (“Chuck”) M. Johnston, @McMasterU history professor and author has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
” Dictionary of Canadian Biography on Twitter: “The @dcb_dbc is very sorry to hear of the passing of Charles (“Chuck”) M. Johnston, @McMasterU history professor and author. Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. https://t.co/aiJq2kStgp He contributed 4 bios to the DCB/DBC and assisted on a fifth. ”
The @dcb_dbc is very sorry to hear of the passing of Charles ("Chuck") M. Johnston, @McMasterU history professor and author. Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. https://t.co/aiJq2kStgp
He contributed 4 bios to the DCB/DBC and assisted on a fifth. (See next.) pic.twitter.com/RlbicSbkjK
— Dictionary of Canadian Biography (@dcb_dbc) November 2, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.