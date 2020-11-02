Charles Johnston Death -Dead :McMaster University history professor and author has Died

By | November 2, 2020
0 Comment

Charles Johnston Death -Dead :McMaster University history professor and author has Died

Charles (“Chuck”) M. Johnston, @McMasterU history professor and author has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

” Dictionary of Canadian Biography on Twitter: “The @dcb_dbc is very sorry to hear of the passing of Charles (“Chuck”) M. Johnston, @McMasterU history professor and author. Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. https://t.co/aiJq2kStgp He contributed 4 bios to the DCB/DBC and assisted on a fifth. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.