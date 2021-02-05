Charles McGee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Revered and preeminent Detroit artist Charles McGee has Died.

Terry Kahn Tarnow

Such a brilliant artist and wonderful man. I worked at the Dennos when he had his exhibit which then traveled to the DIA. We honored him in 2019 with the Michigan Legacy Art Park Legacy Award, so well deserved. He leaves a legacy of art.

Paulette Kordos Washburn

Sad news. Has been my neighbor for over 30 years. Wonderful man.

Laura Long

Always visit this amazing piece when we are at DIA … so sad to here of his passing

Lucinda Abra

I love his work! I’m so very sorry we never met as I’m surely one of his biggest fans!

Chris Unwin

I had Charles Mcgee for Color theory at Eastern Michigan U many years ago. He was a great guy.

Steven Lees

Had him as a teacher at EMU back in ’73. Been following his career ever since. He will be missed.

Linda S Peters

Love the movement. Could see this done with fabric.