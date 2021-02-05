Charles McGee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Revered and preeminent Detroit artist Charles McGee has Died.

By | February 5, 2021
Charles McGee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Revered and preeminent Detroit artist Charles McGee has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Revered and preeminent Detroit artist Charles McGee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Revered and preeminent Detroit artist Charles McGee, 96, has died https://detroitnews.com/story/life/2021/02/05/revered-and-preeminent-detroit-artist-charles-mcgee-96-has-died/4408210001/… via @detroitnews

Detroit Institute of Arts

The DIA joins the Detroit community in celebrating life of artist Charles McGee, who has passed away at the age of 96. Best known for his paintings, murals, and assemblage works — McGee is a local, regional and national treasure, with works in the collections of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Dennos Museum, and 10 works in the collection of the DIA.

“The creative mind continues always to test the parameters of conventional knowledge, forever in pursuit of new vistas.” — Charles McGee
An artist for more than 70 years, McGee was the inaugural Kresge Eminent Artist in 2008.
🖼 “Noah’s Ark: Genesis,” Charles McGee, 1984, enamel and mixed media on masonite, DIA no. F1985.12.
Terry Kahn Tarnow
Such a brilliant artist and wonderful man. I worked at the Dennos when he had his exhibit which then traveled to the DIA. We honored him in 2019 with the Michigan Legacy Art Park Legacy Award, so well deserved. He leaves a legacy of art.

Paulette Kordos Washburn
Sad news. Has been my neighbor for over 30 years. Wonderful man.

Laura Long
Always visit this amazing piece when we are at DIA … so sad to here of his passing

Lucinda Abra
I love his work! I’m so very sorry we never met as I’m surely one of his biggest fans!

Chris Unwin
I had Charles Mcgee for Color theory at Eastern Michigan U many years ago. He was a great guy.

Steven Lees
Had him as a teacher at EMU back in ’73. Been following his career ever since. He will be missed.

Linda S Peters
Love the movement. Could see this done with fabric.

