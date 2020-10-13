Charles Patterson Death – Dead :  Charles Patterson Obituary :Missing Fort Mill Man Found Dead.

Charles Patterson has died, according to a statement posted online on October 13.  2020.
The world lost an awesome young man! RIP Charles!
Image may contain: 1 person, text that says'MISSING Charles Winston Patterson AGE: 20 HEIGHT: 6'1' WEIGHT: 140 lbs. HAIR: Brown EYES: Brown LKA: Blandin Ct. Fort Mill, SC 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Black: Silver Toolbox Fishing Stickers Charles Winston Patterson left e his residence located at Blandin Ct, Fort Mill, SC, yesterday October 10, 2020, because he was upset about being fired from his job. He has not been heard from for the past 24 hours, and is not answering his phone. CRIME YC STOPPERS crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com YORK COUNTY SHERIFF'S YORKCOUNTYSHERIFF COM #YCSONews| #YoCoNews'
York County Sheriff’s Office wrote 
UPDATE: (10-12-2020) This person has been located.
MISSING: Charles Winston Patterson left his residence located at Blandin Ct, Fort Mill, SC, yesterday, October 10th, because he was upset about being fired from his job.
He hasn’t been heard from in 24 hours, and is not answering his phone. #YCSOnews

