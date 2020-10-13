Charles Patterson Death – Dead : Charles Patterson Obituary :Missing Fort Mill Man Found Dead.
Charles Patterson has died, according to a statement posted online on October 13. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
The world lost an awesome young man! RIP Charles!UPDATE: (10-12-2020) This person has been located.———————————MISSING: Charles Winston Patterson left his residence located at Blandin Ct, Fort Mill, SC, yesterday, October 10th, because he was upset about being fired from his job.He hasn’t been heard from in 24 hours, and is not answering his phone. #YCSOnews
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
