Charleston MADD chapter honors Samantha Miller: Time Management: Charleston MADD Chapter Commemorates Samantha Miller: We Utilized Our Time to the Fullest

Honoring Samantha Miller: A Community Walk Against Drunk Driving

On a gray Sunday morning in Mount Pleasant, two women with a shared name and shared memories found themselves laughing. The atmosphere may have been gloomy, but a social networking app, a meet-and-greet brunch, and a spoonful of mustard brought Alexis Cunliffe and Alexis Jost together. They joined a group of around 50 people to honor their friend Samantha Miller, whose tragic death they are still mourning more than a month after her passing.

Miller, a newlywed, was killed by a drunk driver only hours after her Folly Beach wedding. Her close friends, Cunliffe and Jost, met her about 18 months ago on a social networking app called Bumble. They connected over brunch and quickly became close friends, going for walks, having wine nights, and exploring hidden gems around the Lowcountry. They even attended Miller’s wedding, which culminated weeks of stress and anxiety for Miller.

On June 4, 2023, Cunliffe and Jost joined the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) community walk across the Ravenel Bridge to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving. The walk was organized in response to Miller’s death, and it coincided with a 350-person walk at Pineville Lake Park near Miller’s hometown of Charlotte.

The driver responsible for Miller’s death, Jamie Lee Komoroski, remains in the Al Cannon Detention Center, charged with reckless homicide and three counts of driving under the influence with great bodily injury or death. She faces up to 25 years in prison for each DUI count and up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of reckless homicide.

Cunliffe and Jost’s friendship with Miller may have started with a spoonful of mustard, but it was the memories they shared that brought them and others together to honor Miller’s life. The walk drew not only friends and family but also strangers who felt an unspoken connection to her story, like Alana Long.

Long, a member of South Carolina’s MADD chapter, was 29 weeks pregnant when she was struck by a drunk driver on May 27, 2020. The driver, Joseph Sinclair Jr., had a lengthy history of drunk driving and was driving on a suspended license at the time. Sinclair received an eight-year prison sentence in January. Long, who suffered a miscarriage as a result of the impact, has used her experience to prevent more tragedies and to find support among others who understand the pain of losing a loved one to drunk driving.

“When I did see Sam’s story, it was devastating and, obviously, the nation felt that way, as well,” Long said. “I really wanted to be a part of it and was thankful to see how much of the community came out to support her and to support MADD. I absolutely wanted to be a part of it. That’s part of the whole MADD community, really, and part of why I’m so drawn to it. People just understand what I’m going through. It really has helped me so much in dealing with my grief and having purpose.”

The community walk in Miller’s honor was a reminder of the devastating impact of drunk driving and the importance of preventing such tragedies. It was also a celebration of the life of a beloved friend, whose memory will live on through the connections she made and the lives she touched.

