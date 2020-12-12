Charley Pride -Dead-Obituaries : Music Legend Charley Pride Cause of Death is Covid-19.

Heartbroken. We lost a legend today … a trailblazer and an icon in country music, Mr. #CharleyPride. I met him at a 2019 press event where he was promoting the magnificent PBS “American Masters” profile of him, which I just watched again earlier this week. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/af0Cc67NQx — Jay Bobbin (@JayBobbin1) December 12, 2020

Oh no so sorry to hear this. Such a talented man. You will be missed so much Charley and thank you for all the country music you have to us. Thoughts and prayers for all of this family 🙏🙏

such a great singer he will be missed this is so sad God bless him and may he RIP

So sad….he was a great singer with an awesome attitude.

I’m so sad to hear of the death of Charley pride. Had the pleasure of meeting him. He was a real gentleman. Thinking of his family at this sad time.

We were blessed to have enjoyed his talents and Lovely music. Now he has gone to Honky Tonk Heaven to sing with the legends. Rest in Peace.

So sad to hear that. Charley Pride, like Gene Watson, was one of the best.

Absolutely heartbreaking. Charley Pride was a country music legend. He will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers for his family.

He just did a new album with Garth Brooks!! I’m so sorry to hear this! We’ve lost another legend. My sympathies and Prayers go out to his family! Rest In Peace, Charley! /

I am so very sad to hear this. He was always just a great singer and great guy..sending hugs and prayers to his family

This is so sad. I heard him perform on tv last year and he still had that great voice. Prayers to his family.

So sorry to hear. Just saw him on award show accepting a award. Great singer. He will missed. RIP Charlie

I loved him. Grew up listening to him and got to see him perform last year in Midland, Texas It is such a sad day in country music. Go Rest High, Charlie!

Just listened to your song Farewell Party and then on F B and saw this it’s so sad just saw him on the awards , now he is kissing an angel good morning .

Another shock .One of the real C & W performers Rest in peace Charlie Pride. Thank you Gene Watson for informing those of us in England who do not get information as quick.

So sorry! He was a great country singer. Deepest condolences and prayers to his family members and friends.

I have loved his music since I was a child. Mom and I used to sing along with him on the radio. Mom and I got to see him in concert the year before she passed. My favorite is “Anybody going to San Antone”. May he Rest In Peace.

Oh me, I believe he was the reason I fell in love with country music…he was the best..just saw him recently on an awards show where he got a lifetime achievement I think…RIP good buddy.

So sorry. He was a wonderful Christain man plus beautiful singer. We will really miss him. Prayers for family.

He will be very missed , Grew up listening to him for 50 years , My moms favorite singer , Seen him in Branson few years back and had a great time and was hoping to see him again ,Rest in peace Charley Pride

So sad to lose another great country singer. Loved his music. Prayers for his family.

I am so saddened by this news. I really loved his music. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Heaven just got another angel.

Oh nooooo! Just saw him on country music awards show and was soooooo happy he won. So very sad! RIP Charlie Pride!