Charlie Cortez Death -Dead :Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Cortez was thrown overboard from a police rescue boat.

Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Cortez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 18, 2020.

“Bellevue, WA Police on Twitter: “Such tragic news from the Tulalip Tribal police. Officer Charlie Cortez was thrown overboard last night from a police rescue boat, as a rogue wave capsized the boat. Our prayers are with Officer Cortez’s family, friends, and the Tulalip Tribal police. ”

Such tragic news from the Tulalip Tribal police. Officer Charlie Cortez was thrown overboard last night from a police rescue boat, as a rogue wave capsized the boat. Our prayers are with Officer Cortez's family, friends, and the Tulalip Tribal police. pic.twitter.com/cNBQNcfWX3 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) November 18, 2020

The police chief told us this afternoon – Shawn Edge, the officer who was rescued last night, was wearing one. They’re still investigating whether or not Charlie Cortez (The officer who’s still missing) had one on at the time he went missing, per the chief. — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) November 19, 2020

Tributes

We stand with the Tulalip Tribe and their community during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of Officer Charlie Cortez as they go through this tragic ordeal. pic.twitter.com/9YnIkgX9iP — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) November 19, 2020

As our units continue to search for missing Tulalip Officer Charlie Cortez, our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, loved ones and the entire Tulalip Police Department. pic.twitter.com/Sg3Q9alGA2 — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) November 18, 2020