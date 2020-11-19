Charlie Cortez Death -Dead :Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Cortez was thrown overboard from a police rescue boat.

November 19, 2020
Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Cortez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 18, 2020.

“Bellevue, WA Police on Twitter: “Such tragic news from the Tulalip Tribal police. Officer Charlie Cortez was thrown overboard last night from a police rescue boat, as a rogue wave capsized the boat. Our prayers are with Officer Cortez’s family, friends, and the Tulalip Tribal police. ”

