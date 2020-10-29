Charlie Duncan Death -Dead-Obituaries : Charlie Duncan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 29, 2020
0 Comment

Charlie Duncan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“Ian Blackford on Twitter: “I am saddened to hear that Charlie Duncan passed away at home yesterday. Charlie was a stalwart, a local campaigner with boundless energy. He was part of our SNP family. Here he is on the right of the pic on one of our days campaigning. I will miss him, rest in peace Charlie. ”

