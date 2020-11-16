Charlie Engle Death -Dead :Former Mount Markham boys soccer coach Charlie Engle has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Former Mount Markham boys soccer coach Charlie Engle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.
“NYSPHSAA on Twitter: “NYSPHSAA is sad to learn of the passing of former Mount Markham boys soccer coach Charlie Engle. He was inducted into the #NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame in 2018 and has over 650 career coaching wins. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Engle family. ”
NYSPHSAA is sad to learn of the passing of former Mount Markham boys soccer coach Charlie Engle. He was inducted into the #NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame in 2018 and has over 650 career coaching wins. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Engle family. pic.twitter.com/7aKaCCqYRj
— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 16, 2020
