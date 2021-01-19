Charlie Holland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Charlie Holland has Died .
Charlie Holland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Devastated to hear the news that Charlie Holland has passed away. Things he has done for the Vale is pretty special and there’s gonna be a hell of a hole in the vale hearts now. You were a true legend, hero and ambassador.
I shall miss you my friend, forever valiant. RIP❤️#pvfc pic.twitter.com/RKNL1ctmBB
— Alex Steventon (@_alexsteventon) January 19, 2021
