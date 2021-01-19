Charlie Holland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Charlie Holland has Died .

By | January 19, 2021
0 Comment

Charlie Holland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Charlie Holland has Died .

Charlie Holland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Alex Steventon @_alexsteventon Devastated to hear the news that Charlie Holland has passed away. Things he has done for the Vale is pretty special and there’s gonna be a hell of a hole in the vale hearts now. You were a true legend, hero and ambassador. I shall miss you my friend, forever valiant. RIP

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.