Charlie Krueger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 49ers legend Charlie Krueger has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
49ers legend Charlie Krueger, who died at age 84 on Friday, will be remembered for his toughness (via @MaioccoNBCS)https://t.co/RkPab1O1o4 pic.twitter.com/GYPOZJClxv
San Francisco 49ers
The #49ers organization was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA.
Former 49ers Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger Passes Away
Former 49ers Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger Passes Away
The 49ers organization was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA.
Dan McGrory
Rest in eternal peace Charlie!! I loved watching you play and the inspiration ❤you gave me!! Condolences to the family!!
Dennis Diaz
Just read,, my condolences to his family and the 49er’s organization may he rest in peace… ⚘🇺🇲
David Federico
One of my all time favorites. I got to walk along side his car at the Stick carrying his name placard during an early 1970’s PAL football day parade – RIP #70
Patricia Sawyer
Our condolences and prayers for all the family. You was a great forty niners player and I’m sure a wonderful person. May you RIP.
Wayman Wong
One of my favorite DT. He was tough as they come!
Sadness in the NFL with his passing.
Condolences to his family and the 49ers organization. … See More
Fred Schroeder
Charlie was a great 49er and was finally able in his last few years to play with some very good teams.
Donna Glover
My condolences to his family and the 49ers organizations, R.I.P Charlie Krueger.
Keith Copeland
My prayer and condolence to his family friends and our NINER GANG
GwenandTom Myers
He was one of SF 49ers great players, who left it all on the field! R.I.P. Charlie Krueger 🏈 Condolences to his wife, Kris and their family and friends! .
Richard Derr
that sad to hear. i met him at his liquor store in concord back in the ’80s always a great guy. rest in piece my friend
Brad Howard
One of my favorite players when I was a kid. Him, John Brodie and Gene Washington. Thanks for the memories Charlie. RIP.
Greg Staffelbach
Charlie was a great football player and a better man. He spoke at our Alhambra High football dinner and told a story dedicated to me. Quite an honor. We met a couple of times after that. One of those times I thought he was Lon Simmons. lol.
June Moy James
Tough man, in a tough sport, at a tough time. Kesar Stadium, San Francisco, CA. He and Leo Namolli, the defensive line anchors! RIP.
