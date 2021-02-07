Charlie Krueger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 49ers legend Charlie Krueger has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

49ers legend Charlie Krueger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

49ers legend Charlie Krueger, who died at age 84 on Friday, will be remembered for his toughness (via @MaioccoNBCS)https://t.co/RkPab1O1o4 pic.twitter.com/GYPOZJClxv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2021

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers 49ers legend Charlie Krueger, who died at age 84 on Friday, will be remembered for his toughness (via @MaioccoNBCS )

San Francisco 49ers

The #49ers organization was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA.

Former 49ers Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger Passes Away

The 49ers organization was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA.

Dan McGrory

Rest in eternal peace Charlie!! I loved watching you play and the inspiration ❤you gave me!! Condolences to the family!!

Dennis Diaz

Just read,, my condolences to his family and the 49er’s organization may he rest in peace… ⚘🇺🇲

David Federico

One of my all time favorites. I got to walk along side his car at the Stick carrying his name placard during an early 1970’s PAL football day parade – RIP #70

Patricia Sawyer

Our condolences and prayers for all the family. You was a great forty niners player and I’m sure a wonderful person. May you RIP.

Wayman Wong

One of my favorite DT. He was tough as they come!

Sadness in the NFL with his passing.

Condolences to his family and the 49ers organization. … See More

Fred Schroeder

Charlie was a great 49er and was finally able in his last few years to play with some very good teams.

Donna Glover

My condolences to his family and the 49ers organizations, R.I.P Charlie Krueger.

Keith Copeland

My prayer and condolence to his family friends and our NINER GANG

GwenandTom Myers

He was one of SF 49ers great players, who left it all on the field! R.I.P. Charlie Krueger 🏈 Condolences to his wife, Kris and their family and friends! .

Richard Derr

that sad to hear. i met him at his liquor store in concord back in the ’80s always a great guy. rest in piece my friend

Brad Howard

One of my favorite players when I was a kid. Him, John Brodie and Gene Washington. Thanks for the memories Charlie. RIP.

Greg Staffelbach

Charlie was a great football player and a better man. He spoke at our Alhambra High football dinner and told a story dedicated to me. Quite an honor. We met a couple of times after that. One of those times I thought he was Lon Simmons. lol.

June Moy James

Tough man, in a tough sport, at a tough time. Kesar Stadium, San Francisco, CA. He and Leo Namolli, the defensive line anchors! RIP.