Charlie McBride Death -Dead – Obituary :Advertiser Charlie McBride has Died .
Charlie McBride has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
It has been a sad day at the Advertiser, as our colleague Charlie McBride passed away after a long illness. His thousands of articles cast an informed eye on Galway’s cultural quarter. He will be missed. His wife Aileen and his daughters Lily and Isobel are in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/pFgT04ShCD
— Declan Varley (@declanvarley) December 4, 2020
