Charlie Patton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt Charlie Patton has Died.

Sgt Charlie Patton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

With a sad heart we report our department has lost one of our own. Sgt Charlie Patton passed Feb 8th. Sgt Patton served our department from 1991-2015. As a friend, mentor, and fellow officer he will be missed. Please keep him and the Patton Family in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/o2v1P2Rnw3

