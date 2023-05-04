“Charlotte bride killed” Today : Important Information to Consider After the Tragic Death of a Charlotte Bride in South Carolina

Bride Killed in DUI Crash: Understanding South Carolina Drunk Driving Laws

A bride from Charlotte, Samantha Miller, was killed moments after her wedding reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina when she was struck by a woman driving under the influence. Jamie Lee Komoroski slammed into the back of the golf cart Miller was riding in while traveling at 65 miles per hour. The speed limit on the island is 25 miles per hour. Three others in the golf cart, including the groom, were injured. Komoroski, 25, was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence, causing death.

The tragedy has brought attention to South Carolina’s drunk driving laws. In South Carolina, killing someone while driving under the influence is a felony. The conviction carries a mandatory fine of $10,100 to $25,100 and one to 25 years in prison. Injuring someone while driving under the influence is also a felony, with a mandatory fine of $5,100 to $10,100 and a prison sentence of 30 days to 15 years.

Killing someone while driving a vehicle “in reckless disregard of the safety of others” is a felony in South Carolina. Those convicted of reckless vehicular homicide receive a mandatory fine of $1,000 to $5,000, a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, or both. The conviction also results in the revocation of a driver’s license for five years.

North Carolina, where the bride was from, also has strict laws on drunk driving. Injuring or killing someone while driving under the influence are felonies in North Carolina. Felony death by vehicle convictions carry a maximum sentence of 160 months in prison, while felony serious injury by vehicle can result in a prison sentence of up to 59 months.

The tragedy has left Miller’s family and friends devastated. A GoFundMe was created to help the families cover funeral and medical expenses. As of Thursday morning, nearly $600,000 has been donated to the cause.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of following traffic laws. It also highlights the need for drivers to be responsible and make smart decisions behind the wheel. Drinking and driving can have devastating consequences, not just for the driver, but for everyone on the road.

In conclusion, South Carolina and North Carolina have strict laws regarding drunk driving that are meant to deter individuals from getting behind the wheel while under the influence. The tragedy of Samantha Miller’s death serves as a reminder of the importance of following these laws and making responsible decisions while driving. It is a tragedy that could have been avoided had the driver not chosen to drink and drive. As a community, we must continue to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and work towards preventing future tragedies.

News Source : Evan Moore

Source Link :What to know after Charlotte bride killed in South Carolina/