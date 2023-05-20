Charlotte construction site fire victims : Two Construction Workers Killed in Charlotte Fire

“Two Construction Workers Killed in Charlotte Fire Accident”

A 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, North Carolina resulted in the deaths of two people, as confirmed by local fire officials on May 19. The fire, which occurred on May 18, was considered to be accidental and originated near a spray insulation foam trailer on the structure’s ground floor, according to a post on the Charlotte Fire Department’s Facebook page. The incident took place at a construction site and both victims were reportedly construction workers, as per WSOC-TV. The Charlotte Fire Department shared footage of the firefighting efforts.

News Source : Storyful

