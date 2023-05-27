“Charlotte pedestrian accident” today : Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in southeast Charlotte

Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in southeast Charlotte today 2023.

A fatal accident occurred on Friday night in southeast Charlotte when a person was hit by a vehicle. The victim died as a result of the accident. No further details about the incident have been released yet.

News Source : https://www.kcrg.com

