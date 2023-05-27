“Charlotte pedestrian accident” today : Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in southeast Charlotte

“Charlotte pedestrian accident” today : Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in southeast Charlotte

Posted on May 27, 2023

Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in southeast Charlotte today 2023.
A fatal accident occurred on Friday night in southeast Charlotte when a person was hit by a vehicle. The victim died as a result of the accident. No further details about the incident have been released yet.

News Source : https://www.kcrg.com

  1. Southeast Charlotte crash investigation
  2. Pedestrian fatality in Charlotte
  3. Police probe fatal pedestrian accident
  4. Charlotte pedestrian accident probe
  5. Pedestrian safety in Charlotte
Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply