Charlotte Programmer Graeme Keith Passes at 90

Graeme Keith, a developer from Charlotte, has passed away at the age of 90.

Graeme McGregor Keith Sr. was a volunteer chairman for the Billy Graham Crusade and a prominent figure in Charlotte’s real estate industry. He co-founded The Keith Corporation with his son, Greg, in 1988 and grew it from a small outfit in SouthPark into a full-service commercial real estate firm with almost 140 employees and a $4.5 billion portfolio. Keith’s banking background and his son’s real estate experience were a perfect match for the company’s growth. The Keith Corporation was involved in developing the Truist Center’s Hearst Tower with the Trammel Crow Company, and his friendship with Charlotte-born evangelist Billy Graham led to the development of the 60-acre campus that houses the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the Billy Graham Library.

Keith spent most of his career in banking, working at First Union National Bank in Durham, Greensboro, and Charlotte for 17 years before moving on to lead British bank BarclaysAmerican’s U.S. subsidiary. Keith was known for his faith-based approach to business, which was influenced by his close relationship with the Grahams.

Keith was born in Greenwood, South Carolina, in 1932, and studied at Davidson College, playing golf and basketball on a full athletic scholarship. He was married to Gloria Ellen Dowd for 63 years and had three children, including Greg Keith, who is now CEO of The Keith Corporation, and several grandchildren. Keith passed away on March 31, 2022, at the age of 90.

Outside of development, Keith devoted a lot of time to church, serving as an elder at Moments of Hope Church and giving counsel on governance and finance. He was also a board emeritus for Samaritan’s Purse, the Boone-based Christian aid organization headed by Franklin Graham, and a fan of golf, announcing names on the first tee for the Wells Fargo Championship tournament. A celebration of his life was held on April 12, 2022 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church.