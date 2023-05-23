“Charlotte school shooting” today : One killed in shooting close to Charlotte school, perpetrator still on the loose

“Charlotte school shooting” today : One killed in shooting close to Charlotte school, perpetrator still on the loose

Posted on May 23, 2023

One person dead and suspect still on the loose after shooting near Charlotte school today 2023.
Police have identified a man, Carl George Brown, who was shot dead near a school in north Charlotte. The shooting took place on Julia Avenue, and the police investigation is ongoing.

News Source : charlotteobserver.com – By Julia Coin

  1. Charlotte school shooting
  2. One dead in shooting near Charlotte school
  3. Suspect at large in Charlotte school shooting
  4. School safety measures in Charlotte
  5. Charlotte community mourns school shooting victim
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply