“Charlotte school shooting” today : Suspect at large after fatal shooting near Charlotte school

Suspect at large after fatal shooting near Charlotte school today 2023.

Carl George Brown, 54, was identified as the man who was shot dead near a school in north Charlotte. The shooting occurred on Julia Avenue, a street lined with churches and apartment homes. Police have not yet identified a suspect, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear. This is one of more than 30 homicides in Charlotte so far this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

News Source : Julia Coin

