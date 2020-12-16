Charlotte Sharp Death -Dead – Obituary : Charlotte Sharp, Chancellor John Sharp has Died .
Charlotte Sharp, Chancellor John Sharp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Charlotte Sharp, Chancellor John Sharp’s wife of 42 years.
The Texas A&M University System and members share their thoughts and prayers for Chancellor Sharp and the family. https://t.co/0SX6qMYhMX pic.twitter.com/ZGgD6e1CmA
— Texas A&M System (@tamusystem) December 15, 2020
