Charlotte Sharp Death -Obituary – Dead : Charlotte Sharp has Died .
Charlotte Sharp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
The Texas A&M University System December 15 at 5:20 PM · It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Charlotte Sharp, Chancellor John Sharp’s wife of 42 years. Charlotte’s life was guided by her faith, and she was also renowned for her involvement in many community and humanitarian efforts. The Texas A&M University System and members share their thoughts and prayers for Chancellor Sharp and the family. tx.ag/CharlotteSharp 12/16 Update: A Rosary Service for Charlotte Han Sharp will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 603 Church Ave, in College Station. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin, with graveside services at The Texas State Cemetery immediately following. The Friday service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at http://smcaustin.org/sharp
Source: (20+) The Texas A&M University System – Posts | Facebook
