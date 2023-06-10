Charlotte Vacca’s Death: Volvo Crashes into Smithfield Subway, Worldwide News Reports

Charlotte Vacca Obituary: Woman Killed in Tragic Accident at Smithfield Subway

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charlotte Vacca, who tragically lost her life on Monday when a Volvo plowed through the Smithfield Subway where she was dining.

Charlotte was a beloved mother, wife, and friend to many. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering kindness towards others. Her passing has left a deep hole in the hearts of those who knew her.

Charlotte was born on June 12th, 1965 in Boston, Massachusetts. She attended Boston University, where she majored in psychology and graduated with honors. After college, she moved to Smithfield, where she worked as a social worker and dedicated her life to helping others.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, John, and their two children, Emily and Michael. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the community she served.

A funeral service will be held in Charlotte’s honor on Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Red Cross.

Charlotte Vacca Smithfield Subway Fatal accident Volvo crash Local news coverage