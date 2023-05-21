Charlotte Wilson : West Plains Woman Killed in Single-Car Crash

“Woman Identified as Charlotte Wilson Dies in West Plains Single-Car Crash”

A single-car accident on State Route BB resulted in the death of a woman from West Plains. The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. when a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling north on the road failed to negotiate a curve, veering off and hitting a tree, two telephone boxes, and finally hitting a second tree before coming to a stop near a private drive. The car had a driver and a passenger, with the passenger, 30-year-old Charlotte Wilson, dying at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The West Plains Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Read Full story : West Plains woman killed in single-car crash /

News Source : https://www.ky3.com

