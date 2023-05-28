“Charred Salsa Recipe”: Simple Recipe for Homemade Charred Salsa

Easy Homemade Charred Salsa Recipe

Are you tired of the same old tomato salsa? Do you want to add some bold and smoky flavors to your favorite dishes? Look no further than this easy homemade charred salsa recipe! This salsa is naturally vegan and gluten-free, making it a perfect addition to any diet.

Ingredients

4 large tomatoes

1 large onion

4 cloves of garlic

2 jalapeño peppers

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Cut the tomatoes and onion into quarters. Place them on a baking sheet along with the garlic cloves and jalapeño peppers. Roast the vegetables in the oven for about 20 minutes or until they are charred and softened. Remove the vegetables from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Peel the garlic cloves and remove the stems from the jalapeño peppers. Place all of the roasted vegetables into a blender or food processor. Add the fresh cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Blend everything until it is well combined, but still slightly chunky. Taste the salsa and adjust the seasoning as needed. Transfer the salsa to a serving bowl and enjoy!

Variations

This charred salsa recipe is incredibly versatile and can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations to try:

Add a can of black beans or corn for a heartier salsa.

Use different types of peppers, such as serrano or poblano, for a spicier or milder salsa.

Add a teaspoon of cumin or chili powder for extra flavor.

Use fire-roasted tomatoes for an even smokier flavor.

Substitute the cilantro for parsley or basil if you don’t like cilantro.

Uses for Charred Salsa

This charred salsa recipe is perfect for dipping tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, burritos, or grilled meats. Here are some other ideas for using your homemade salsa:

Spread it on top of a quesadilla before grilling.

Use it as a marinade for chicken or fish.

Mix it with avocado for a quick and easy guacamole.

Drizzle it on top of a salad for a flavorful dressing.

Use it as a condiment for burgers or hot dogs.

Conclusion

This easy homemade charred salsa recipe is a great way to add some bold and smoky flavors to your favorite dishes. It’s also incredibly easy to customize and can be made spicier or milder depending on your preference. Give it a try and see how it can elevate your meals!

