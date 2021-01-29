Charron Mcdaniel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Charron Mcdaniel has Died.

Charron Mcdaniel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

Corey L Hilliard is with Kiona Michelle. 21h · Man rest up Lil homie Charron Mcdaniel I cant believe I didn’t know you was going thru all that pain bro. We suppose to be filming right now. Was just getting you together last night for the scenes today. Man life is too short. You was way too young bro I wish I woulda knew. These scenes not even done but Lil bro had great potential. We had so much more to showcase your talent man. We was just talking about creating a dope YouTube channel for your fishing! He was telling me how he was a great fisher and was one of the best in the nation. I’m like yea Ight, man he goes to show me all the proof in his phone. Lil homie was hella passionate about it, the same way I am. I just knew he was going to be successful. God brings people in your life for certain reasons and I’m still tryna figure this out. Gone way too soon Lil homie I appreciate you for bringing that light around me! Blessed to be in your presence and to have sat and talked with you. Prayers to the whole family!