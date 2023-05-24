Chas Newby, Former Beatles Bassist and Renowned Musician from the UK, Passes Away at 81

Chas Newby, UK’s Most Popular Bass-Guitarist has Died

Introduction

Chas Newby, the former bassist of the Beatles, has passed away at the age of 81. Newby, who was known as one of the UK’s most popular bass-guitarists, played with the band during their early days in Hamburg, Germany.

Early Life and Career

Newby was born in Liverpool, England in 1941. He started playing guitar at the age of 14 and quickly became interested in rock and roll music. In the early 1960s, he joined a local band called The Blackjacks, which later became The Fourmost.

In 1960, Newby was invited to join the Beatles during their residency in Hamburg, Germany. He played with the band for a few weeks, filling in for their regular bassist, Stuart Sutcliffe, who had decided to stay in Germany.

Legacy

Although Newby’s time with the Beatles was short-lived, his contribution to the band’s early days was significant. He played bass guitar on a number of their recordings and live performances, including their first ever recording session in 1961.

Newby’s influence on the Beatles’ sound was also noted by music experts. His style of playing helped to shape the band’s early sound, which was heavily influenced by rock and roll and rhythm and blues music.

After leaving the Beatles, Newby continued to play music with a number of other bands, including the Joe Loss Orchestra and the Merseybeats. He later became a music teacher and continued to inspire new generations of musicians.

Tributes

Following the news of Newby’s death, tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians. Many have praised his contribution to the Beatles’ early sound and his influence on the music industry as a whole.

Paul McCartney, the Beatles’ bassist, paid tribute to Newby on social media, saying: “So sad to hear the news of Chas Newby’s passing. He was a great musician and a lovely guy. We’ll all miss him.”

Ringo Starr, the Beatles’ drummer, also paid tribute, saying: “Chas was a fantastic bass player and a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed.”

Conclusion

Chas Newby will be remembered as one of the UK’s most popular bass-guitarists and a true legend of the music industry. His contribution to the Beatles’ early sound and his influence on the music industry will continue to inspire new generations of musicians for years to come.

