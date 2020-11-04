Chase Hyland Death –Dead-Obituaries : Chase Hyland, a teacher at New Braunfels High has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Texas – Officials have confirmed a high school teacher at New Braunfels has passed away during the opening stages of an investigation regarding an improper relationship with a student.
District officials with New Braunfels ISD confirmed in an email that Chase Hyland, a teacher at New Braunfels High School passed away after suffering a serious injury on Monday, according to a statement posted online on November 2. 2020.
Jocelyn Cano wrote
Caitlyn Beatrice Joe Angel Vallejo wasn’t he out geography teacher our freshman year? When joe angel would sleep the whole class period lol?
Jordan Reynolds wrote
Had him as a history teacher like sophomore year or something, definitely could see him sleeping with a student, probably did when I was there tbh.
Jody Edward Ginn wrote
I’ve just learned that fellow MA alum Chase Hyland has passed. My condolences to his family.
