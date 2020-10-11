Chase Meola Death – Dead : Chase Meola Obituary :Ohio State Student Has Died,Cause of Death Unknown.

Chase Meola Death – Dead : Chase Meola Obituary :Ohio State Student Shot and Killed, Suspect Kinté Mitchell Jr Arrested.

Chase Meola was shot a killed last night at Ohio state frat party. He was a great kid and friend. His killer was named a KINTIE.

OSU sent out the email, Chase Meola was the victim. The alleged suspect fled on foot and then was caught and arrested and charged with murder. He didn’t go to OSU his name is Kinté Mitchell Jr.

The student died after an altercation turned fatal early Sunday near the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity near East 14th and Indianola Avenues. The Lantern Reported

Ohio State confirmed the death of Chase Meola , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Ohio State News on Twitter: “The Ohio State University community is in mourning, and our deepest condolences and support go to the family and friends of Chase Meola. Students in need of support are encouraged to access counseling services by calling 614-292-5766.”

Chase Meola, a fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, New Jersey, was the Ohio State student shot and killed overnight. He was 23.

Tributes

