Chase Reel Death – Dead :  Chase Reel Obituary : University of Arkansas Student Shot Dead.


The University of Arkansas community is grieving the loss of Chase Reel, who died over the weekend after being shot in his home in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 3. Reel was a student in the Sam M. Walton College of Business and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, according to a statement posted online on October 8.  2020 by the school.
Police identified the man shot dead in his home early Saturday as Chase Reel.
Reel, 21, was shot once in the chest during a burglary at 2518 W. Cornerstone Place, according to a police report.
Travis Trustin, 24, of 3325 S. School Ave. was arrested at the scene and is being held with no bond set in the Washington County Detention Center in connection with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, and escape.

