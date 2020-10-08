Chase Reel Death – Dead : Chase Reel Obituary : University of Arkansas Student Shot Dead.
Praying for the family and friends of Chase Reel as they are grieving his unimaginable loss of life. And also his brothers of the @SigmaChi fraternity at The University of Arkansas.💙💛
— HispanicAtTheDisco (@saracarpio12) October 8, 2020
Guys, let’s take a moment to pray for the Reel family. Chase Reel was a student at Arkansas who was murdered while trying to save his friend from an armed robbery. RIP. Died a hero. https://t.co/GLXKrZy1IH pic.twitter.com/3t8GwWCSTX
— FQArkansas (@FQArkansas) October 8, 2020
Since the media wants to be silent about this… Chase Reel, an Arkansas Sigma Chi, died protecting one of his pledge brothers being held up at gun point. Rest In Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/47BkycVBHL
— Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) October 8, 2020
Rest In Peace to Chase Reel. An Arkansas Sigma Chi who died protecting one of his pledge brothers being held up at gun point, Chase is a reminder of what brotherhood really means. IHSV. pic.twitter.com/ncce5J1Lhb
— Total Frat Move (@totalfratmove) October 7, 2020
