“Chat Pata Aloo Qeema Recipe”: Easy and Tasty Recipe: Spicy Potato and Ground Beef Curry from the Village

Quick, Simple and Delicious Recipe: Chat Pata Aloo Qeema

If you’re looking for a tasty and quick meal, try out this Chat Pata Aloo Qeema recipe. It’s a popular dish in many households, especially in villages. The recipe is easy to follow and will only take you a few minutes to prepare. In this article, we will provide you with the recipe, ingredients, and the method to cook Chat Pata Aloo Qeema.

Ingredients:

Ground beef (1 pound)

Potatoes (2 medium-sized)

Onions (2 medium-sized)

Tomatoes (2 medium-sized)

Garlic (4 cloves)

Ginger (1-inch piece)

Green chilies (2-3)

Cumin seeds (1 teaspoon)

Red chili powder (1 teaspoon)

Turmeric powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Coriander powder (1 teaspoon)

Salt (to taste)

Oil (3 tablespoons)

Instructions:

Step 1: Preparing the Vegetables

Peel and chop the potatoes into small cubes. Cut the onions, tomatoes, and green chilies into small pieces. Crush the garlic and ginger separately.

Step 2: Cooking the Qeema

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When the seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add the crushed garlic and ginger and fry for a minute. Then, add the ground beef and fry until it turns brown.

Step 3: Adding Spices

Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt to the Qeema. Mix well and let it cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Step 4: Adding Potatoes

Add the chopped potatoes to the Qeema and mix well. Cover the pan and let it cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes become tender.

Step 5: Adding Tomatoes and Green Chilies

Add the chopped tomatoes and green chilies to the Qeema. Mix well and let it cook for another 5-7 minutes until the tomatoes become soft.

Step 6: Garnish and Serve

Garnish the Chat Pata Aloo Qeema with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan, roti, or rice.

Village Food

In villages, Chat Pata Aloo Qeema is a popular dish that is enjoyed by many. It is a simple and delicious recipe that requires only a few ingredients. The recipe is passed down from generation to generation, and it has become a part of the traditional cuisine of many villages.

In villages, people prefer to use fresh ingredients that are available locally. They usually buy ground beef from the local butcher, which is fresh and flavorful. Similarly, they use fresh vegetables that are grown in their own fields.

The cooking method used in villages is also different from urban areas. In villages, people prefer to cook on wood-fired stoves, which adds a smoky flavor to the food. They also use traditional pots and pans, which retain the flavors of the food.

Conclusion

Chat Pata Aloo Qeema is a quick, simple, and delicious recipe that is enjoyed by many. It is a popular dish in villages and has become a part of the traditional cuisine. The recipe is easy to follow and requires only a few ingredients. You can add or subtract the spices according to your taste. So, if you’re looking for a quick meal, try out this Chat Pata Aloo Qeema recipe.

