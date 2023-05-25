“ChatGPT SEO”: Incomplete Response from Amazon’s Chatbot Solution Noticed by Users

Amazon’s cloud customers are eagerly awaiting the release of the ChatGPT-style technology that the company unveiled six weeks ago. However, many are being told to hold off, which has raised concerns that the artificial intelligence tool is not fully developed. Longtime employees and customers have noted that Amazon Web Services’ product launches usually include three to five customer testimonials, but this time the company has only cited one: Coda, a document-editing start-up. Coda CEO Shishir Mehrotra said that the generative AI tools are “all fairly early” and that they are building on and repackaging services the company already offered.

The lack of testimonials and the vague announcement has led some to believe that Amazon released the AI tools to counter the perception that it has fallen behind cloud rivals Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google. Both companies are using generative AI to revamp web search and add AI capabilities to a range of products. While the technology is unrefined and error-prone, no one denies its potential to revolutionize computing.

Despite these concerns, Amazon’s Vice President of Product, Matt Wood, has said that the company’s generative AI software is new, not retooled. He insisted that the product was at a point where the company wanted to let customers know what it was working on and invite some of them to test it. However, some employees have expressed concern that Amazon’s intense focus on serving its customers means the company sometimes gives short shrift to pure research, which is the kind of work that can lead to breakthroughs like ChatGPT.

Amazon has long been considered a leader in artificial intelligence and uses it for a range of critical tasks, such as selecting how many products to order for sale on Amazon.com and planning routes for delivery drivers. However, the company’s investments in large language models, the technology used to train AI-based tools, still emphasized practicality, such as helping to surface products on the web store that a shopper might not find in a keyword search.

In January, Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI, which led to the release of ChatGPT and ignited a viral frenzy. People rushed to try out the chatbot and post their interactions on social media. Business leaders wondered how quickly the technology would be packaged into products, and they began asking AWS and its partners how their capabilities compared.

On April 13, Amazon announced its response with a new AWS service called Bedrock that would let companies tap into models built by Amazon partners such as Stability AI, AI21 Labs, and Anthropic. The company also disclosed that it had built two of its own large language models called Titan. One took a similar approach to the work by Amazon’s product search team, and the other is a ChatGPT-like text generator. In his letter to shareholders, CEO Andy Jassy wrote that Amazon had been working on large language models for a while and said that the company believes “it will transform and improve virtually every customer experience.”

Despite the hype, most customers have not had a chance to test the technology because they need to secure approval from Amazon first, which is a highly unusual demand, according to four people familiar with AWS product launches. Typically, the cloud services arm provides broad access to its tools, even when engineers are still finalizing them, for fear of seeming to favor one customer over another or risking the impression that the product isn’t ready.

In conclusion, while Amazon’s generative AI software is new and not retooled, its lack of documentation and customer testimonials has raised concerns that it is not fully developed. However, given Amazon’s deep expertise and competitive zeal, it would be premature to count the company out at this early stage. Amazon has long been considered a leader in artificial intelligence, and it uses it for a range of critical tasks. Furthermore, the company has announced a new AWS service called Bedrock that will allow companies to tap into models built by Amazon partners and its own large language models called Titan. In his letter to shareholders, CEO Andy Jassy wrote that Amazon had been working on large language models for a while and said that the company believes “it will transform and improve virtually every customer experience.”

Amazon’s customer support services Amazon’s chatbot technology Amazon’s virtual assistant capabilities Amazon’s AI-powered customer service solutions Amazon’s automated response system for customer inquiries

News Source : Matt Day

Source Link :Amazon’s answer to ChatGPT seen as incomplete/