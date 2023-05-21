“Chatham-Kent police arrest suspect in grocery store assault and theft case” : Chatham woman charged with theft and assault after allegedly not paying for groceries and attacking store employee

“Chatham Woman Charged with Theft and Assault of Grocery Store Employee”
A grocery store employee in Chatham-Kent was allegedly assaulted by a woman who failed to pay for a bag of groceries. The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, prompting a call to the police. The 28-year-old woman was charged with theft, possession, and assault after being caught with the unpaid items. She was released from custody with a future court date.
Read Full story :Chatham woman charged after allegedly assaulting grocery store employee/
News Source : Windsor
1. Assault at Grocery Store
2. Chatham Woman Arrested for Assault
3. Grocery Store Employee Attack
4. Assault Charges in Chatham
5. Criminal Charges for Grocery Store Incident