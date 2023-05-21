“Chatham-Kent police arrest suspect in grocery store assault and theft case” : Chatham woman charged with theft and assault after allegedly not paying for groceries and attacking store employee

“Chatham-Kent police arrest suspect in grocery store assault and theft case” : Chatham woman charged with theft and assault after allegedly not paying for groceries and attacking store employee

Posted on May 21, 2023

“Chatham Woman Charged with Theft and Assault of Grocery Store Employee”

A grocery store employee in Chatham-Kent was allegedly assaulted by a woman who failed to pay for a bag of groceries. The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, prompting a call to the police. The 28-year-old woman was charged with theft, possession, and assault after being caught with the unpaid items. She was released from custody with a future court date.

News Source : Windsor

1. Assault at Grocery Store
2. Chatham Woman Arrested for Assault
3. Grocery Store Employee Attack
4. Assault Charges in Chatham
5. Criminal Charges for Grocery Store Incident

Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply