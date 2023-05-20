Chatham-Kent police suspect in garage break-in. : Chatham-Kent police report break-in by suspect who stole tools and meat

Break-in Suspect Steals Tools and Meat from Garage on Algonquian Street, Chatham-Kent

According to Chatham-Kent police, a suspect unlawfully entered a garage by using the unlocked car’s door opening to gain access. The incident occurred in the Algonquian Street area, and the victim reported the theft of tools and meat, with an estimated value of $1,500. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Const. C. Freeman at colef@chatham-kent.ca, and anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Read Full story : Chatham-Kent police seek break and enter suspect /

News Source : Windsor

