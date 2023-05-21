Chatham-Kent Police, Suspect or Victim Name, Jewelry Theft : Jewelry Stolen from Wallaceburg Home, Suspect or Suspects Unknown

Chatham-Kent Police, Suspect or Victim Name, Jewelry Theft : Jewelry Stolen from Wallaceburg Home, Suspect or Suspects Unknown

Posted on May 21, 2023

“Jewelry Theft Suspect(s) Wanted in Wallaceburg Home Robbery”

A Wallaceburg home was robbed of approximately $1,200 worth of jewelry on Friday afternoon, according to Chatham-Kent police. The police were alerted to the break-in at an address on Albert Street earlier that day. It was discovered that an unidentified individual or group entered the residence through a patio door and made off with the jewelry. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to reach out to Constable G. Renders at grantr@chatham-kent.ca, while anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

News Source : Windsor

1. Chatham-Kent Police
2. Wallaceburg Home Invasion
3. Crime Response
4. Law Enforcement
5. Security Measures

Post Views: 19

Leave a Reply