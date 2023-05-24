“Chatham Middle School Threat” today : Chatham Middle School Threatened with Violence by Juvenile Offenders

Chatham Middle School Hit by Threats of Violence from Juvenile Offenders today 2023.

Five juveniles have been charged after making threats against Chatham Middle School in Siler City on social media. The threat threatened violence against students and teachers on 15 May. The authorities believe it was a prank that the juveniles never intended to carry out. Three of the juveniles are students at the school. One juvenile was charged with threat of mass violence on educational property, while four others were charged with conspiring to do so.

News Source : Chapelboro.com

School safety Juvenile crime Threat of violence Chatham Middle School Law enforcement