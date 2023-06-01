Chattanooga philanthropy: The Charismatic People and Philanthropic Spirit of Chattanooga: A Loveable Combination

Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a city that is loved by its residents for many reasons. From the urban wilderness to the blue rhino sculpture in Coolidge Park, there is something for everyone in this city. But there are even more reasons to love Chattanooga, including its people and its philanthropic spirit.

One of the things that sets Chattanooga apart is its trailblazers in various industries. Dr. Tom Devlin, a neurologist at CHI Memorial and medical director of the Chattanooga-based NeuroScience Innovation Foundation, co-led research that found the diagnosis time for the deadliest type of stroke could be reduced through the use of a cellphone app. He was part of a research team that used data from telemedicine company TeleSpecialists to compare diagnosis times among 166 participating medical centers, including ones that use Viz and ones that don’t. The study was the first and largest national study of its kind assessing the impact of the Viz technology. More than 1,300 hospitals around the world have since made the app part of their stroke care workflow, according to the company’s website.

Two Chattanooga scientists who organized a site at Baylor School for coronavirus testing early in the pandemic have formed their own company, Athena Esoterix, in the Riverfront Medical Center at The Bend. Dr. Elizabeth Forrester and Dr. Dawn Richards say they opened the independent lab to specialize in advanced molecular detection and microbial testing, with the aim to better help clinicians and enhance patient care.

Zibin Guo, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga anthropology professor, has been teaching adaptive tai chi to military veterans for seven years. He first offered his services at the Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center in Murfreesboro. With funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, tai chi classes have spread to 75 veterans centers in 44 states and more than 800 VA health care providers have been trained to teach the ancient martial art, whose benefits include physical activity and psychological peace. More than 4,000 veterans have participated in virtual tai chi classes online.

Dr. Jean Lomino is the force behind the Forest School Teacher Institute, an education model that emphasizes not just learning about the natural world, but learning in the natural world, with the outdoors as a classroom. As founder and president of the institute, she has trained hundreds of forest school teachers from the U.S., Canada, China, Korea, Italy and South Africa. In 2015, Lomino co-founded Chattanooga’s Wauhatchie School, the first forest kindergarten in Tennessee. The school has grown to include four sites in the Chattanooga area with an enrollment of about 200 students.

Chattanooga is also home to many charitable foundations, whose generosity of spirit enhances the city’s quality of life. The Lyndhurst Foundation was a heavy investor in Chattanooga’s downtown renaissance, which produced the Tennessee Riverwalk, Tennessee Aquarium and 21st Century Waterfront projects. Over the decades, it has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into local education, arts, environmental and community initiatives. The Maclellan Foundation is focused on providing financial and leadership resources to faith-based ministries and fostering Christian values. The Benwood Foundation, created in 1944 by George Hunter in honor of his uncle, Benjamin Thomas, who owned the world’s first franchised Coca-Cola bottling company in Chattanooga, focuses on education, community development, arts and culture. The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga is primarily focused on addressing race- and income-based disparities through funding for child development, education, community development, economic development, health care and human services.

Chattanooga’s history is also an important part of what makes it a beloved city. From its origins as a Cherokee settlement to its role in the Civil War to its current status as a hub for outdoor enthusiasts, there is much to learn and appreciate about Chattanooga’s past. Its iconic cityscape, including the Walnut Street Bridge, the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Choo Choo, are also beloved landmarks that remind residents of the city’s rich history.

In conclusion, there are many reasons to love Chattanooga, from its urban wilderness to its philanthropic spirit. The trailblazers in various industries, the generous charitable foundations and the city’s rich history all contribute to making Chattanooga a special place to call home.

News Source : TimesFreePress

Source Link :Reasons to love Chattanooga’s people and philanthropic spirit/