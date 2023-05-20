“Cheatham Dam missing woman”: Missing woman identified as body found at Cheatham Dam

The body found in the Cumberland River below the Cheatham Dam has been identified as Chase Stafford, a 25-year-old missing woman. Her remains were trapped under debris in front of the dam and were only able to surface after flood gates were opened during a routine cleaning. The cause and manner of death are still unknown.

Read Full story : Body found at Cheatham Dam identified as missing woman /

News Source : news.knowledia.com

