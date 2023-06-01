“Cheating in IQ test race”: Can You Spot the Cheater in this Race? Test Your IQ in 7 Seconds.

Are You Up for a Challenge? Test Your IQ with a Quick Puzzle!

Are you ready to put your analytical, logical, and creative thinking skills to the test? We have a puzzle for you that you have to solve in just 7 seconds! The puzzle is designed to measure your problem-solving abilities.

The Puzzle

Take a look at the picture below and find out which athlete is cheating in the race. There are three athletes – two men and a woman – who have reached the finish line. However, one of them is not playing fair.

Can’t figure it out?

Here’s a hint: Look closely at the athletes and think about what might have happened during the race.

The Solution

When people engage in physical activity like running, they tend to sweat. Take a closer look at the three athletes. The man on the left and the woman in the middle are both sweating heavily. But the man on the right is completely dry! This suggests that he didn’t exert himself as much as the other two. Therefore, he must have cheated to win the race.

What Does This Puzzle Tell Us?

This puzzle was not easy to solve, but congratulations if you got the answer right! Even if you didn’t, don’t worry – this puzzle is not a measure of your intelligence. It’s just a fun way to challenge yourself and test your problem-solving skills.

Scientists say that practicing these puzzles will make your brain work smarter and quicker. So, keep practicing and stay tuned for more puzzles in the future!

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

Source Link :IQ test: Who is cheating in this race? You only have 7 seconds to answer/