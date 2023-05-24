Check in on your friends regularly to avoid ending up like me with no knowledge of their circumstances or obituary.

Remember to Check In on Your Friends Frequently – Don’t Be Me

It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life – work, school, family, hobbies, and responsibilities. We often forget to take a moment and check in on our friends. We assume that they are doing fine because they haven’t reached out to us for help or support. But the truth is, many people suffer in silence, and it’s up to us to be there for them.

I know this from experience. I recently lost a dear friend to suicide, and it broke my heart. I had no idea that she was struggling with depression and anxiety. She always seemed so happy and put-together, and I never thought to ask if she needed help. I regret not checking in on her more often. I regret not being there for her when she needed me the most.

That’s why it’s crucial to make a conscious effort to check in on our friends frequently. It doesn’t have to be a long conversation or an in-depth discussion. A simple text or phone call asking, “How are you doing?” can make all the difference. It shows that you care, and it gives your friend an opportunity to open up if they need to.

We all have a responsibility to take care of one another. We can’t assume that our friends are okay just because they haven’t reached out to us. They may be struggling with mental health issues, relationship problems, financial stress, or any number of challenges. It’s important to create a safe space where our friends feel comfortable sharing their struggles with us.

Checking in on our friends also means being aware of the signs of mental health issues. If you notice that your friend has been acting differently, withdrawing from social activities, or exhibiting other concerning behaviors, it’s essential to approach them with compassion and understanding. Let them know that you’re there for them, and encourage them to seek professional help if needed.

In conclusion, don’t be like me – don’t wait until it’s too late to check in on your friends. Make a habit of reaching out to them frequently, and let them know that you care. Being a good friend means being there for each other through the good times and the bad. Let’s all do our part to support one another and create a world where mental health and well-being are a top priority.

