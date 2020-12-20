Checkers Mashego Death -Dead – Obituary :Checkers Mashego’s body was found on Wednesday.

December 20, 2020
Checkers Mashego has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Sowetan LIVE @SowetanLIVE Checkers Mashego’s body was found on Wednesday, a month after his disappearance. Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy expressed her condolences to Mashego’s family on Saturday.

