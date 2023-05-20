“Cheektowaga police presence”: Cheektowaga Town Park sees significant police presence

There was a heavy police presence at Cheektowaga Town Park in New York due to a large gathering of people. The police were enforcing social distancing guidelines and ensuring that people were wearing masks. The gathering was dispersed without any incidents.

News Source : News 4 Buffalo

