Cheerios: Are Cheerios Truly Made with Whole Grain? The Revealed Truth.

Cheerios, the iconic “O” shaped cereal, has been a staple in many households for generations. Marketed as a healthy breakfast option made from whole grains, Cheerios has been a go-to choice for health-conscious consumers. However, recent investigations have revealed that the truth about Cheerios may not be as straightforward as we once thought.

Whole grains, which are grains that contain all parts of the grain, including the bran, germ, and endosperm, have been linked to numerous health benefits. Examples of whole grains include whole wheat, brown rice, quinoa, and oats. The American Heart Association recommends that at least half of the grains we consume should be whole grains.

Cheerios has been marketed as a healthy breakfast cereal that is made from whole grains. The company claims that each serving of Cheerios contains “100% whole grain oats”. The packaging of Cheerios also includes the Whole Grain Stamp, which is a symbol designed to help consumers identify products that contain whole grains.

However, recent investigations have raised questions about the validity of these claims. In 2012, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) conducted tests on several breakfast cereals, including Cheerios. The tests revealed that the amount of whole grains in Cheerios was significantly lower than what was claimed on the packaging. In fact, the EWG found that Cheerios contained only 28% whole grains, while the company claimed that it contained 100%.

The EWG also found that Cheerios contained high levels of sugar, which is a concern for those who are trying to reduce their sugar intake. The organization recommended that consumers look for cereals that contain at least 50% whole grains and less than 10 grams of sugar per serving.

After the EWG’s findings were made public, General Mills, the company that produces Cheerios, responded by changing the formula for the cereal. In 2014, General Mills announced that it had reduced the amount of sugar in Cheerios by 1 gram per serving. The company also claimed that Cheerios now contains “more whole grain than any other cereal that we know of”.

However, the changes to the formula did not address the issue of the actual amount of whole grains in Cheerios. In 2015, the EWG conducted another test on Cheerios and found that the amount of whole grains had increased to 57%, which was an improvement from the previous test. However, the EWG still found that the amount of whole grains in Cheerios was lower than what was claimed on the packaging.

So, are Cheerios really whole grain? The answer is yes and no. While Cheerios does contain some whole grains, the amount is less than what is claimed on the packaging. The amount of whole grains in Cheerios has also been inconsistent, with tests showing varying results.

In addition, Cheerios still contains high levels of sugar, which is a concern for those who are trying to reduce their sugar intake. While General Mills has made some changes to the formula to reduce the amount of sugar, the amount is still higher than what is recommended by health experts.

If you are looking for a whole grain cereal, there are several things to keep in mind. First, look for cereals that contain at least 50% whole grains. You can check the ingredient list to see if the cereal contains whole grains such as whole wheat, brown rice, or oats.

Second, look for cereals that contain less than 10 grams of sugar per serving. Sugar can negate the health benefits of whole grains and can contribute to a host of health problems.

Finally, avoid cereals that contain artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. These additives can be harmful to your health and should be avoided whenever possible.

In conclusion, while Cheerios does contain some whole grains, the amount is less than what is claimed on the packaging. Cheerios also contains high levels of sugar, which is a concern for those who are trying to reduce their sugar intake. If you are looking for a whole grain cereal, look for cereals that contain at least 50% whole grains, less than 10 grams of sugar per serving, and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.