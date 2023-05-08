Cheerios.: Do Cheerios Really Contain Processed Oats? The Real Facts Revealed.

The Truth About Cheerios and Their Ingredients

Cheerios have been a breakfast staple for generations and are marketed as a healthy and nutritious option. However, there have been questions raised about the ingredients and processing methods used to make them. In this article, we will explore the truth about Cheerios and their ingredients.

What are Cheerios Made of?

Cheerios are a type of cereal made from oats, corn starch, sugar, salt, and other ingredients. The oats used in Cheerios are rolled oats, which are flattened and steamed to make them easier to digest. The oats are then mixed with the other ingredients and formed into the familiar ring shape.

Are Cheerios Made with Processed Oats?

The question about whether Cheerios are made with processed oats stems from the fact that oats are often processed before they are used in food products. Processing can involve milling, steaming, and other methods to make the oats easier to work with and improve their texture. However, some people believe that processed oats are less healthy than whole oats and may contain fewer nutrients.

So, are Cheerios made with processed oats? The answer is yes. The oats used in Cheerios are processed, but they are not heavily processed. The oats are still considered whole grains and are not stripped of their nutrients. In fact, Cheerios are a good source of fiber and protein, thanks in part to the oats they contain.

The processing methods used to make the oats in Cheerios may actually make them more nutritious. Steaming the oats can increase their solubility and make it easier for the body to absorb their nutrients. The processing methods used in making Cheerios do not involve any harmful chemicals or additives and are considered safe for consumption.

It is worth noting that not all types of oats are created equal. Some types of oats, such as instant oats, are heavily processed and may contain added sugars and other ingredients. These types of oats are not as nutritious as whole oats or even rolled oats like those used in Cheerios.

Do Cheerios Contain GMOs?

Another question that often comes up about Cheerios is whether they contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs). GMOs are crops that have been genetically altered to produce certain traits, such as resistance to pests or herbicides. Some people are concerned about the safety and environmental impact of GMOs.

Cheerios do contain GMOs, but the company that makes them, General Mills, has made efforts to reduce their use of GMOs in recent years. The oats used in Cheerios are not genetically modified, but some of the other ingredients, such as corn starch and sugar, may be derived from GMO crops.

General Mills has responded to consumer concerns by introducing a non-GMO version of Cheerios. This version is made with non-GMO corn starch and sugar and is clearly labeled as such. However, the non-GMO version of Cheerios is not widely available and may be more expensive than the regular version.

Are Cheerios a Healthy Breakfast Option?

In conclusion, Cheerios are made with processed oats, but the processing methods used are not harmful and may even make the oats more nutritious. The oats used in Cheerios are still considered whole grains and are a good source of fiber and protein. While Cheerios do contain GMOs, the company has made efforts to reduce their use and offers a non-GMO version of the cereal. Overall, Cheerios can be a healthy and nutritious breakfast option when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

