Cheese Aloo Bondas Recipe: Looking for Love in Bondas? Try This Simple Recipe for Mouthwatering Cheese Aloo Bondas

Cheese Aloo Bondas: The Ultimate Combination of Potatoes and Cheese

When it comes to food combinations, cheese and potatoes are a match made in heaven. The creamy texture of cheese and the starchy goodness of potatoes blend together to create a delectable taste that is hard to resist. While there are many ways to enjoy this combination, one of the best ways is by making cheese aloo bondas. These crispy and mouthwatering snacks are easy to prepare and require simple ingredients. In this article, we will share a quick and easy recipe for cheesy potato bondas that you can make at home.

What are Bondas?

Bondas are a popular deep-fried snack that originated in South India. The most common version is aloo bonda, which is made by coating spiced potato balls in a besan (gram flour) batter before frying. Other savory versions of bonda exist, and one can also prepare it with sweet stuffing. The recipe we will share below gives an indulgent twist to the regular potato bonda by adding cheese to the filling, along with other flavorful ingredients.

How to Make Cheese Aloo Bonda at Home

Ingredients:

4 boiled potatoes

1 cup besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp ajwain

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1 inch ginger

4-5 garlic cloves

2 green chilies

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

Few curry leaves

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup steamed corn

2 tbsp coriander leaves

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

Cheese cubes or grated cheese

Oil for deep frying

Method:

Peel and mash the boiled potatoes and set them aside in a refrigerator. Make a thick batter using besan, water, oil, ajwain, turmeric, and chili powder. Cover and allow it to rest for around 10 minutes. Pound ginger, garlic, and green chilies together to make a coarse mixture. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, followed by the pounded mixture made earlier. Saute and then add onion. Next, add turmeric, salt, steamed corn, coriander leaves, and chaat masala. Mix well. Add the mashed potatoes and combine all the ingredients. Turn off the stove and allow this mixture to reach room temperature. Once cooled, make small balls of the aloo mixture. Inside each, press a piece of a cheese cube or fill it with grated cheese. Seal the balls well with more potato mixture as required. Coat these balls into the besan batter and deep fry them until they turn golden brown. Serve hot with ketchup and hari chutney.

Conclusion

Cheese aloo bondas are a perfect snack for tea-time or as an appetizer for your next party. They are easy to make and require simple ingredients that are easily available. The combination of potatoes and cheese is simply irresistible, and this recipe takes it up a notch by adding other flavorful ingredients. So, the next time you’re craving a cheesy snack, try making these bondas at home and indulge in their crispy and delicious taste.

Cheese Aloo Bondas Indian snacks Appetizers Easy recipes Comfort food

News Source : NDTV Food

Source Link :Love Bondas? Heres An Easy Recipe For Irresistible Cheese Aloo Bondas/