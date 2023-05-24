“Cheese Cutlet Recipe”: Recipe for Chicken and Cheese Cutlets with Creamy White Sauce

Chicken n Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Recipe

Introduction

Chicken n Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Recipe is an easy-to-make dish that is perfect for lunch or dinner. The dish is made from chicken, cheese, and a creamy white sauce that is both savory and tangy. This dish is sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

Ingredients

1 pound ground chicken

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine ground chicken, breadcrumbs, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley, egg, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Shape the mixture into small patties or cutlets. Place them on a plate and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add flour and stir continuously until well combined. Slowly add milk and heavy cream, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Cook the sauce for 3-4 minutes until it thickens. Add grated mozzarella cheese and stir until it melts and the sauce becomes smooth. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken cutlets and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until they are golden brown and cooked through. Transfer the chicken cutlets to a baking dish. Pour the white sauce over the chicken cutlets. Bake for 10-12 minutes until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted and golden brown. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips

For a healthier version, you can bake the chicken cutlets instead of frying them.

You can substitute the ground chicken with ground turkey or beef if you prefer.

You can also add some vegetables like chopped spinach or carrots to the chicken mixture for added nutrition.

If you don’t have cheddar cheese, you can use any other type of cheese that you like.

If you like your sauce spicier, you can add more red pepper flakes or some hot sauce.

Conclusion

Chicken n Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. The chicken cutlets are juicy and flavorful, and the creamy white sauce adds a tangy and savory flavor to the dish. This recipe is sure to be a hit with your family and friends, and it’s a great way to use up any leftover chicken or cheese you may have in your fridge. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal!

Chicken and Cheese Cutlets White Sauce Recipe Chicken Cutlets in White Sauce Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Chicken and Cheese Cutlets Recipe

News Source : Orange Kitchen

Source Link :Chicken n Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Recipe/