“Cheese Cutlet Recipe”: Recipe for Chicken and Cheese Cutlets with Creamy White Sauce

Chicken n Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Recipe
Introduction
Chicken n Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Recipe is an easy-to-make dish that is perfect for lunch or dinner. The dish is made from chicken, cheese, and a creamy white sauce that is both savory and tangy. This dish is sure to be a hit with your family and friends.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine ground chicken, breadcrumbs, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley, egg, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Shape the mixture into small patties or cutlets. Place them on a plate and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Add flour and stir continuously until well combined. Slowly add milk and heavy cream, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming.
- Cook the sauce for 3-4 minutes until it thickens. Add grated mozzarella cheese and stir until it melts and the sauce becomes smooth.
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken cutlets and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until they are golden brown and cooked through.
- Transfer the chicken cutlets to a baking dish. Pour the white sauce over the chicken cutlets.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted and golden brown.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Tips
- For a healthier version, you can bake the chicken cutlets instead of frying them.
- You can substitute the ground chicken with ground turkey or beef if you prefer.
- You can also add some vegetables like chopped spinach or carrots to the chicken mixture for added nutrition.
- If you don’t have cheddar cheese, you can use any other type of cheese that you like.
- If you like your sauce spicier, you can add more red pepper flakes or some hot sauce.
Conclusion
Chicken n Cheese Cutlets in White Sauce Recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. The chicken cutlets are juicy and flavorful, and the creamy white sauce adds a tangy and savory flavor to the dish. This recipe is sure to be a hit with your family and friends, and it’s a great way to use up any leftover chicken or cheese you may have in your fridge. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal!
